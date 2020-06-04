Indian defence secretary Ajay Kumar test positive for coronavirus

Union Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar, who had been unwell for a few days, has tested positive for coronavirus as India witnesses the infections surpass 2.07 lakh.



The secretary is currently under home quarantine, according to Indian media reports.

Moreover, 35 people working at the ministry’s headquarters in South Block in the Raisina Hills have been asked to go into isolation at home, the Indian media said.

"Extensive contact tracing and major disinfection of offices in South Block is underway. There is a list of around 30 people who came in close contact with the defence secretary over the last couple of days. They have been told to go into self-quarantine," said a government source.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh did not attend the office at his ministry in the South Block as part of a precautionary measure, said an Indian news agency.

The ministry also carried out a massive contact-tracing exercise. It is unclear if the Defence Secretary was in contact with the service chiefs over the last few days or the Chief of Defence Staff.

The first floor of the South Block also was sanitised. The offices of the defence minister, the defence secretary, the Army Chief and the Navy Chief are on the first floor of the South Block.