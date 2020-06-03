Bears rule PSX as market loses six points to close at 34,408 points

The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Bears ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index closed at 34,401.42 points with negative change of 6.63 points (0.02%) as compared to 34,408.05 points on the last working day.

A total of 129,951,584 shares worth Rs6.821 billion were traded as compared to the trade of 221,691,441 worth Rs8.616 billion shares during the previous day.

As many as 356 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 131 recorded gain and 202 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.