Salman Sufi shares his experience of fighting COVID-19

The founder of Salman Sufi Foundation and the renowned social activist Salman Sufi shared his experience of battling COVID-19 and lamented on how rapidly the virus is now spreading to even those who are strictly implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and are cautious of the virus.



Sufi has recently contracted the contagious virus and is under isolation at his home.

"There are two kinds of battles that we fight against the contagion: psychological and physical. In the psychological state, we are in constant disbelief that since we are following and implementing all safety protocols, therefore, we cannot get infected," he explained.

"The situation has turned worse after the ease in lockdown by the government during Eid preparations since people who were cautious about social distancing and other precautions are also falling prey to the virus."

Sharing his personal experience in an 11 minute-long video, Sufi said: "I got infected after a quick visit to a nearby pharmacy with all safety protocols followed."

"It was only the next morning when the first symptom appeared. I couldn't taste my juice at breakfast, followed by numbness and body ache with a low-grade fever ranging from 99 to 100 degrees," he added.

Describing that loss of taste and smell were one of the earlier alarm bells that alerted him to the fact he might have contracted the virus, Sufi said: "I got tested at my home and after the positive result, I isolated myself with all my essentials."

'The fear of the unknown'

"Being social animals, we love spending time with our family and friends, therefore, we do experience a profound psychological impact while we isolate alone", he said.

Advising people to put aside all negative thoughts and apprehensions regarding the virus, the activist recommended they engage in healthy and low-exertion activities like reading books or watching engrossing TV shows that can divert the mind from the unease caused due to the virus.

"Due to the social stigma attached to the virus, the erratic behaviour in response to the fear of the unknown has caused more devastation than the virus itself," he said.

'Balanced diet and regular sleep cycles are integral part of recovery'

"In order to boost my immunity, I started taking vitamin supplements including Vitamin C and D along with Zinc and ginger," said Sufi.

"You should only take medicines prescribed by your health consultants and do not rely on self-medication," he stressed, however.

Alongside a good diet and precautions, Sufi said that sleep cycles and hygiene play an integral role during the recovery process.

"Go for disinfectant drives and stay safe," he said.

Nothing costs more than your health, Sufi emphasised, adding that only listen to credible sources like your doctors and health experts as nobody knows better than them since they are battling out the contagion on the frontline.