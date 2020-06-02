Meghan Markle and Queen's Commonwealth Trust comments on Black Lives Matter movement

The Commonwealth Trust, run by Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth, has voiced support for the Black Lives Matter movement happening in America of late.

On Monday, the official Twitter account of the Commonwealth Trust made a statement regarding the deteriorating circumstances in the US.

"Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter," it wrote alongside a photo of a quote from Martin Luther King, Jr.

"We all have the power to effect positive change. It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one. #TeamQCT," the statement added.

Queen Elizabeth is patron of the Trust, Prince Harry serves as its president, and Meghan Markle was named vice president last year.

On May 25, a black man named George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, after an officer pinned him to the ground with his neck under his knee. Floyd was pronounced dead shortly after.

The incident led to a wave of protests erupting across the nation, with many demanding justice for the killing of Floyd, and an end to racism as well as police brutality.