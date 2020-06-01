Robert Pattinson says 'Tenet' is incredibly complicated movie

Robert Pattinson plays a key role in Christopher Nolan directorial "Tenet".



Fans still have no idea about the plot of the film even after watching two trailers.

Commenting on the film, Pattinson has revealed that "Tenet" is a complicated film like all of Christopher Nolan's movies.

Speaking to Esquire, the Batman star said he was also unaware of what was going on for most months of the filming.

Talking about the plot of the film, he said, "It’s an incredibly complicated movie, like all of Chris[topher Nolan]’s movies. I mean, you have to watch them when they’re completely finished and edited three or four times to understand what the true meaning is."

After the release of the second trailer of the film, it was revealed that the Inception director blew up a real Boeing aircraft during the filming.

According to reports, Pattinson is in awe of Hollywood's celebrated director.