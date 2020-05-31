Selena Gomez reacts to killing of George Floyd as protests continue

Reacting to the brutal killing of African American George Floyd, US singer Selena Gomez has said that we all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues.



The Lose You To Love Me singer turned to Instagram and shared a photo from the protest being taken place for justice for George.

She wrote, “I have spent the last 24 hours just trying to process this all. Nothing anyone says can take back what has happened. But we can and must all make sure to take action.”

“Too many black lives have been taken from us for far too long. They deserve better. They deserve to be heard,” Selena further said.



“We all need to do better and not sit in silence as this injustice continues. #blacklivesmatter”

Sharing the last word of George, Selena demanded justice for him. “#justiceforgeorgefloyd #icantbreathe”