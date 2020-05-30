Whoopi Goldberg thinks she contracted coronavirus before pandemic

Whoopi Goldberg recently discussed her illness that left her bed-ridden in a hospital for several days last year.

She was admitted to a hospital in March 20019 with pneumonia and sepsis and after recovering from her sickness the actress revealed that she "came very very close to leaving the earth".



Goldberg said that she was taken to hospital in Feb 2019 after she was unable to walk and struggling to breathe. The actress said months before being hospitalized, she initially got a cough in November 2018.

In an interview with Loose Women, she said she thinks her illness was related to COVID-19.

“I personally think that people like me last year had some form of this and it evolved into Covid-19,” Goldberg was quoted as saying.

“But this is no joke because I was in the hospital for about a month. I’d never been that sick in my life. It was crazy,” said she.