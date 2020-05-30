Elisabeth Moss says she does not want her TV show to put lives in danger

Elisabeth Moss came forth revealing that she does not want her TV show The Handmaid's Tale to put any lives in danger.

While talking to Extra, Moss revealed that the production team is trying to look out for a time to begin shooting for its fourth season.

"We were only two weeks in, so we actually have an entire season to shoot," said Moss, who is also attached to the show as a producer.

"We want to go back to work because families have people to support and rent they need to pay, but at the same time no human's life is worth a TV show. We're just trying to figure out how to do it safely for everybody," she added.

Moss will also be making her directorial debut with an episode in the new season.