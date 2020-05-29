When Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik opened up about being Gen-Z Muslims

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik announced their pregnancy during the holy month of Ramadan.

While most of ZiGi fans were elated upon hearing the news, the matter spurred a new debate about birthing a child out of wedlock, which in most cases might be perceived as conflicting to their Muslim roots.

Although neither of the stars have given their take on the subject, there have been various instances in the past, where they talked about being Muslims as part of Generation Z.

Malik, making a major revelation in 2018, shocked the world when he said he does not identify as a Muslim.

“I believe whatever people’s religious beliefs are is between them and whoever or whatever they’re practicing. For me, I have a spiritual belief of there is a god. Do I believe in hell? No,” the singer told the British Vogue.

Hadid, on the other hand, holding Palestinian heritage, expressed her opinion when US President Donald Trump moved the US embassy in Israel to Jerusalem.

"You’ll all see whatever side you want. My intent is never to further separate groups in hatred- I live my life loving everyone regardless of religion/race. So I will say again for the last time, I’m not anti-anyone. I am only pro- coexistence. That is all. #freepalestine," she said.



Hadid was not the first young celebrity to use the political hashtag. In 2014, Malik also tweeted #FreePalestine after Israel launched a military operation against Gaza that killed 1,462 civilians.

