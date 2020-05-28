Shibli Faraz says PM Imran is the 'only antidote to the virus of corruption'

Information minister Shibli Faraz on Thursday said that the prime minister "is the sole antidote to the corruption virus".

Addressing a media briefing in Islamabad, he vowed that the Sugar Inquiry Commission's probe into the sugar price hike in the country is just the beginning.

"[Prime Minister] Imran Khan will not stop here. We will expose the rest of the mafia too and bring the entire matter to a logical conclusion," said the information minister.

He said that for business-oriented gains, the country's very roots were weakened.

"These people enter [into politics] not to serve people but to further their businesses.

"Their sole purpose was to bleed Pakistan dry," Faraz said.

He said that they have ensured that Pakistan regresses instead of seeing to its development.

Speaking of the government's response to the virus, he said that the country is prepared to deal with it. "The economy will run and the people will have to play their part [and exercise caution]."

Faraz said that a "lower death toll is evidence of the fact that the government's response was right".

He said that the people must remain steadfast and trust that the government is ready to deal with the situation.

Speaking more on the preparedness front, he said that the government is ready to fight a big swarm of locusts expected in July.

Referring to "other parties", he said that they are all "dynastical" and no such characterisation of the PTI can be made.

He said whenever it comes to making decisions, the government will do what is in the best interest of the people.

Referring to Sindh government's remarks in defense of the report's findings regarding subsidies given to the Omni Group, Faraz said: "Murad Ali Shah has made false claims. He too was summoned because the Omni Group was involved."

He said that Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had wrongly bestowed favours on the sugar mafia. "The benefit of subsidies must go to the farmers."

The information minister said that the past governments took advantage of state institutions by appointing their own people within them.

He said that in order to protect their own businesses, they let the institutions become crippled.

Speaking of Youm-e-Takbeer, observed in commemoration of Pakistan's successful nuclear tests in 1998, he said that the feat was achieved due to the efforts made by scientists, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and General Ziaul Haq.

"We know full well how to defend our nation," said the minister.

Moving on to issues faced by the power sector, he said that as soon as the PML-N came into power in 2013, independent power plants were granted Rs486 billion.

"Why was such a grant made on the very first day, is now known.

"These people do not do anything for free. They are always in search of how to score big," Faraz said.