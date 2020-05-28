Meghan Markle, Prince Harry concerned about paparazzi drones hounding their LA mansion

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are fearing for their and baby Archie's safety after paparazzi drones were spotted flying over their mansion in Los Angeles incessantly.

In a horrible invasion of privacy on Memorial Day, a drone was reported flying just a mere 20 feet over their residence in LA, capturing footage of Harry and Meghan sitting by the pool along with Archie.



As reported by Daily Beast, at least five drone-related incidents have been reported to the police via non-emergency calls made by the couple.

According to a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), "A drone was flying over residences" and that it is "an ongoing drone issue."



A friend of Meghan and Harry said, "They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can't just assume that."

"Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them," the friend added.

"Imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?" the friend continued to the publication.



Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in the process of hiring their own security team in LA, reported The Sun. They's currently using the security staff who work the mansion they are staying in, which is owned by Tyler Perry.