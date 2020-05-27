Meghan Markle is not looking to revive her acting career in Hollywood

Katie Nicholl revealed that Meghan Markle has no plans of returning to Hollywood

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry parted ways with the British royal family, the world has been speculating what the two will be doing to become “financially independent.”

And with the Duchess of Sussex making waves with her Disney+ gig, many jumped to the assumption that the former Suits actor will be delving right back into Hollywood.

However, the conjecture was put to rest after Katie Nicholl revealed that the duchess has no plans of making a return towards acting.

That being said, she won’t be letting go of the entertainment industry entirely as royal reporter Omid Scobie revealed that Meghan does have plans to take up a role behind the scenes.

“Think of a working model not too dissimilar to what the Obamas created after leaving the White House, when they set up their Higher Ground production company and later signed a multiyear production deal with Netflix to produce movies and documentaries that cover issues such as race, class, democracy, and civil rights,” he told Sunday Times.

Apart from the possible production, Meghan may be looking to relaunch her blog The Tig while also working on some cookbooks.