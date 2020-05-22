List of passengers on board flight PIA flight PK-8303

KARACHI: The list of passengers reveals that 51 men, 31 women, and nine children were on board the ill-fated Pakistan International Airline(PIA) flight PK-8303 that crashed in Jinnah Garden at Model Colony on Friday.

It is said that 97 persons were aboard the plane, including 85 passengers and 12 members of the flight crew.







PIA CEO Air Marshal Arshad Malik said that the pilot, in his last words, had communicated to the control tower that there was a technical fault with the aircraft.



"The pilot was told that both runways were ready for him to land. However, the pilot decided to do a go-around. Why did he do that, due to what technical reason, that we will find out," he said, before hopping on a plane to Karachi.