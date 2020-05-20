Why does Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, only date women under the age of 25?

Leonardo DiCaprio's preferences in his love life over the years have recently been observed by his fans

Hollywood’s ultimate heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio is loved far and wide by a massive number of people throwing their hearts at him.



However, when it comes to his own preferences, the Titanic hero’s preferences in his love life over the years have recently been observed by his fans after which many are taking a jibe at the star.

Fans recently noticed that when taking a look at his romantic history, all of his love interests seem to have one thing in common: they are all under 25.

DiCaprio, 44, is currently in a relationship with 21-year-old model Camila Morrone but this is certainly not the first time he has been with someone he shares a considerable age gap with.

As he gets older, the women he chooses to be with appear to only be getting younger. That being said, model Gisele Bündchen was perhaps one of the only one of his past paramours to be somewhat near his age as he dated her while he was 26 and she was 20, from 2000 to 2005.

Apart from that, he also dated Israeli model Bar Rafaeli – Maroon 5 front man Adam Levine’s current wife – when she was 20, soon after he split with Bündchen.

After that, he got into a relationship with actor Blake Lively in 2011 who was only 23 back then while he was 13 years older.

Meanwhile, his relationship with Morrone seems to be going strong but despite that, the Wolf of Wall Street actor doesn’t seem to be in a rush to tie the knot any time soon.