Nikki Bella reveals WWE's shocking discriminatory behaviour towards women wrestlers

Nikki Bella has come forth detailing WWE's shocking discriminatory behaviour towards women wrestlers, in her memoir which she has penned twin sister Brie Bella, titled Incomparable.

In an interesting revelation, Bella revealed that she endured massive negligence from WWE during a horrific neck injury, which she developed during her now iconic WWE Divas Championship run.

"I asked for an MRI, but they told me that it wouldn't show anything. They had no answer when I explained that my legs were going numb and giving out on me in matches, that I could only lie down in bed for a few hours at a time. Finally, I had an MRI. I was in Austin, Texas, and I was backstage. A doctor came up to me to say: 'Just so you know, we're not going to find anything.' I would have given anything for that to be true," Bella penned via ComicBook.



"I was really frustrated because I felt like if I were a male Superstar, I'd be getting radically different treatment instead of being instructed to just sit at home and pray," the 36-year-old wrestler added.

The neck injury proved to be life-threatening for Bella as she had to undergo surgery for it and was out of action for almost 10 months subsequently.