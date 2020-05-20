Tom Hanks World War II film ‘Greyhound’ Shifts from Sony to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has won the rights to Tom Hanks starrer World War II film ‘Greyhound’. The drama was originally scheduled to debut in theaters and normal distribution channels by Sony Pictures, but the coronavirus pandemic caused a shift in plans.



As per reports, Sony Pictures originally acquired the world rights to ‘Greyhound’ and had plans to release it in theaters on May 7. That release was delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak, but the entertainment company ended up scrapping the release entirely as it became clear the pandemic would have a lasting effect on the theater industry.

After Sony's decision, various streaming services started bidding for the rights to the film, and finally Aplle TV+ secured the deal in the range of $70 million.

There is currently no word on when Apple TV+ will premiere the movie, but it is being expected sooner. This will mark the first time that a Tom Hanks film will debut exclusively on a streaming service.

The legendary actor will test the waters in putting out one of his star vehicle films direct to a streamer for the first time with a premiere in over 100 countries, and it is all because of the coronavirus crisis.