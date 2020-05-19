Bears rules PSX as market loses 203 points

PSX closes at 33,804 on 19 May, 2020. — The News/Files

ISLAMABAD: Bears ruled the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday as the KSE-100 Index closed at 33,804.97 points with a negative change of 203.36 points (0.60%) as compared to 34,008.33 points on the last working day.

A total of 261,966,059 shares worth Rs7.279 billion were traded as compared to the trade of 213,284,578 shares worth Rs6.213 billion during the previous day.

As many as 344 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 143 recorded gain and 184 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 17 companies remained unchanged.