When Brad Pitt opened up on his then 17-year-old ex Juliette Lewis: ‘I still love the woman'

Brad Pitt's ex Juliette Lewis opened up about the time when Pitt, then 27, had started dating her

Hollywood’s leading actor Brad Pitt may currently be single but he rarely ever fails to make headline over his past love affairs.

And while his ex-wives Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie often find themselves ensnared within tabloids with him, there are some of his past paramours that some may not be aware of.

The Fight Club actor’s ex-girlfriend and actor Juliette Lewis opened up about the time when Pitt, then 27, had started dating her while she was just a teenager, after the completion of their 1990 film Too Young to Die.

The two had met on set and in spite of the ten-year gap, had hit it off quite well, leading to a three-year period of dating.

Back in 1993, Lewis had told Los Angeles Times: “We met on a movie of the week and started dating when it was over. I already liked him as an actor, plus you gotta respect somebody who’s in the same field as you.”

“We’re like at the point in love, where we just like to see each other every single day and we don’t get bored with each other, so it’s really, really nice. Also we get to be around each other when we’re working and talk and collaborate. We want to work together again and again and again.”

Years later, Lewis opened up about Pitt once again, during an interview with The Guardian in 2006: “He’s not in my universe at all now. It seems like a high-school relationship because now he’s a very famous person. I look at this person that I shared a bit of history with. I hope he finds happiness because I genuinely loved him. He’s a very stand-up, good guy. … It was my longest relationship and we both lost our anonymity together.”

Later in 2009, she commented that the only reason people approach her inquiring about him is because of his superstar status.

“People ask me about him just because he’s famous. They don’t really ask about my ex-husband, which is a far more significant relationship because we were married,” she said.

On the other hand, Pitt while opening up about the relationship in 1995 with Vanity Fair, had referred to the relationship as ‘one of his greatest.’

“I still love the woman. There’s some real genius there. I had a great time with her. It was one of the greatest relationships I’ve ever been in. The problem is, we grow up with this vision that love conquers all, and that’s just not so, is it?” he said.