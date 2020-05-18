Miley Cyrus’s sister Noah opens up about living in her shadows and not being 'enough'

Talent runs in the blood of the entire Cyrus clan it seems but Miley appears to always be the center of attention

Miley Cyrus has been snagging away the spotlight since a young age, despite her entire family filled with talented musicians including her sister Noah and dad Billy Ray Cyrus.

Opening up about living in the shadows of her elder sister, Noah Cyrus’s latest track, The End of Everything, details her feelings about feeling overlooked due to the former Disney star’s immeasurable fame.

Speaking about her struggles, Noah during an Instagram Live on Saturday lifted the veil off the hate she received when she was younger.

"I think just the message in the second verse, being born in the family I was in, everyone gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley's little sister," she said.

“But you know, I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a [expletive] about due to what people said to me online.”

Quoting one of the lines from the song, Noah said: "It was absolutely unbearable. And that's why I write, 'My sister's like sunshine, bringing good light wherever she'll go/and I was born to rain clouds, blessed in her shadows.' Because, that's why everybody always says to me, that no matter what, I was going to be in that shadow."

"That was something I heard my whole life, every single day, my whole life. It was either that or that I wasn't enough in some way, whether it was the way I look or the way I am. Like I said the other day, sometimes I feel like I don't even breathe right sometimes," she added.

"Basically, that is what the song is about, and I just wanted to open up about that once and for all, because that's been a big part of my life, and I probably won't talk about it anymore. I just wanted to put it out.”

"Everybody always says you're giving the people power by seeing it, but I can't control seeing it. You guys are young, you know the internet. It's been really tough on me, so that song is just pretty tough to get through,” she concluded.

Earlier in 2017, Miley had spoken about her little sister’s career on a podcast with Elvis Duran on iHeartRadio’s Label Defiers: "I think it makes you jaded, it makes you guarded, and I don’t ever want her to get like that.”

"Or your style or the way that you think because you want to please people. I really hope that she never feels those pressures and I hope other people respect her and don’t actually make her something she’s not.”

“I always tell Noah, keep your Instagram comments turned off. Never read anything that anyone says about you. Don’t Google yourself,” she added.