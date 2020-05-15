close
Thu May 14, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 15, 2020

Gigi Hadid's family building mega-mansion next to Meghan and Harry's home: report

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, May 15, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been living in a luxury pad owned by  Tyler Perry, would  have a famous family as their neighbours in future.

As per reports, supermodel  Gigi Hadid's father is planning to build a luxury mansion next to the Meghan and Harry's home at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, is planning to build an enormous four-storey 15-bedroom mansion.

The 71-year-old, owns a 100-acre spread of land near to Perry's estate and has reportedly started work on the mammoth new multi-storey estate.

The mansion, when completed, will cover 55,000 square feet  with 15 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms and two swimming pools.

According to reports, Hadid has recently got into trouble with LA city planners over his mega-mansion. He was ordered to stop work on the project as the city inspectors found he wasn't complying with conditions set down in his building permits.


