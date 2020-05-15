Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who have been living in a luxury pad owned by Tyler Perry, would have a famous family as their neighbours in future.

As per reports, supermodel Gigi Hadid's father is planning to build a luxury mansion next to the Meghan and Harry's home at Beverly Hills in Los Angeles.

Mohamed Hadid, father of supermodels Gigi and Bella Hadid, is planning to build an enormous four-storey 15-bedroom mansion.

The 71-year-old, owns a 100-acre spread of land near to Perry's estate and has reportedly started work on the mammoth new multi-storey estate.

The mansion, when completed, will cover 55,000 square feet with 15 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms and two swimming pools.

According to reports, Hadid has recently got into trouble with LA city planners over his mega-mansion. He was ordered to stop work on the project as the city inspectors found he wasn't complying with conditions set down in his building permits.



