Meghan Markle hoping her 'demanding diva' image wipes out after biography release

Meghan Markle is hoping to clap back at some of the tabloids spreading invasive and false stories

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been subjected to media scrutiny ever since they got married back in 2018.

And with their tell-all explosive biography on the way, the former Suits actor is hoping to clap back at some of the tabloids spreading invasive and false stories about her personal life.

According to a source cited by Daily Mail, Meghan is counting down days till the biography’s release: “If Meghan had it her way, the book would be released tomorrow instead of three months from now.”

“She said the book will finally set the record straight and show the world why they were left with no other choice than to leave the royal life,” the insider said adding that the duchess wants the world to see “the genuine person that she is.”

The grapevine further added that Meghan wants to shatter the image of her as a ‘demanding diva’ that has been getting publicized by the media.

“She desperately wants to shatter this image of being a demanding diva who was rude to royal staffers and others on her quest for fame and power.”

“She said the book will help give her and Harry a clean slate. Meghan seems to think that readers will finally understand the monumental anguish and turmoil she had to endure with a stiff upper lip. Meghan said people need to see her vulnerable side, something the book does in great detail,” the source added.

Written by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, the book, titled Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, will hit shelves on August 11, this year.

Scobie is the Royal Editor at Large for BAZAAR.com, whereas Durand is a royal contributor for Elle and OprahMag.com.

It has been speculated that the book could expose their side of the story and bring to the forefront additional startling details about the Sussex pair’s exit that sent shockwaves down the world.