Prince Harry feels ‘friendless’ in LA, missing his military pals back in the UK

While Meghan Markle is closer to her roots, Prince Harry is having a rough and lonely start

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are settling well into the new chapter of their lives in Los Angeles, after severing ties with the British royal family.

However, while the Duchess of Sussex may be closer to her roots, the prince is having a rough and lonely start across the pond, away from his family.

As per sources close to the couple, the Duke of Sussex is reportedly missing his family and also yearns for the structure that he had in his life back in the UK.

Vanity Fair’s royal reporter Katie Nicholl cited a source saying that Harry “has a lot of friends in the military community in the UK and of course he misses them. This is a very strange time for us all, but I think Harry is missing having a structure to his life right now.”

“He doesn’t have friends in L.A. like Meghan and he doesn’t have a job. So at the moment, he’s a bit rudderless, but it won’t always be like this, and he knows that,” said the source.

Another insider told Nicholl that: “Harry has been on lots of conference calls and has been very busy keeping in touch with friends and colleagues. He is keeping up regular communication with all of the organizations he works with at home in the UK.”

Earlier, Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that Prince Harry is back in touch with William, as the two put aside their rift.

“There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone.”

“They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch,” she added.