Ariana Grande reminisces late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller’s legacy and love for music

Ariana Grande heaped praises on his albums and Mac Miller's hard work and dedication

Singing sensation Ariana Grande is remembering her late boyfriend and famed rapper Mac Miller a year and a half after his untimely demise.

The 7 Rings singer during an interview Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s Beats 1, spoke about her relationship and former boyfriend’s legacy and love for music.

“I think that nothing mattered more to him than music ever. And he was the kind of person who woke up and rolled into the studio, tumbled out of bed, into the studio next door,” she said.

“Nothing was more important. Talk about losing track of time and forgetting to eat, remind yourself to take care of yourself and be a person. He was a person who gave literally every single second of his thought and time and life to his music,” she added.

The Thank U, Next hit maker also heaped praises on his albums and his hard work and dedication that went behind each of his tracks.

“It’s just such a beautiful gift I think that he kind of touched the world with, and I think the thing he’d want most is for us to just appreciate it and not forget about it,” Grande said.

Mac Miller breathed his last at the age of 26 in September of 2018 after an accidental overdose.