Meghan Markle ‘ghosted’ high school boyfriend after bagging TV show ‘Suits’

Meghan Markle had ‘ghosted’ her high school sweetheart after she got a chance to star in Netflix original Suits, as revealed by actor Nema Vand.



According to Vand, he and his friend Gabe grew up with Markle, and the two even dated each other. However, he added, that Markle ghosted Gabe after bagging Suits.

“If Meghan Markle listens to this — I’m gonna say this one time — Meghan, you really upset our friend Gabe,” the Shahs of Sunset star revealed on the Reality Life With Kate Casey Podcast.

“My friend Gabe that I grew up with dated Meghan in high school, and he said that after she got on Suits, they were friends for years afterward. And he was like, ‘Yeah, she kind of, like, ghosted me after Suits,’ and it, like, really hurt his feelings. I got the sense that Gabe really valued her friendship,” he added.

The actor, while addressing the former Duchess said, “If you hear this, reach out to Gabe. You know who that is.”

Recalling how Markle was like in high school, Vand added, “Meghan was amazing, a woman among girls. Everyone was in love with her. She was sweet and very kind. … She knew what she was doing. She toyed with our hearts masterfully.”