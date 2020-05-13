Bryan Adams forced to apologize after ‘racist’ and ‘irresponsible’ comments on China

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams after going on an expletive-filled coronavirus rant pointed towards China, has issued apology.

Turning to his Instagram, the Summer of ’69 hit maker had blamed China and its wet markets for bringing the world to a standstill with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Tonight was supposed to be the beginning of a tenancy of gigs at the Royal Albert Hall, but thanks to some [expletive] bat eating, wet market animal selling, virus making greedy [expletive] the whole world is now on hold, not to mention the thousands that have suffered or died from this virus,” he said, adding: “My message to them other than ‘thanks a lot’ is go vegan.”

His fiery outburst was praised by some animal rights group, like Peta that responded to the post saying: “This is why its crucial for everyone to go vegan now to prevent the next pandemic.”

However, many deemed the comments as being anti-Asian and anti-Chinese.

President of Chinese Canadian National Council for Social Justice, Amy Go termed the remarks as ‘racist’ and ‘irresponsible.’

"This is so irresponsible and just so, so, so, so racist. People look up to public figures. He is seen as an idol by many,” she told CBS News.

One Instagram user commented: "Wow. What racist garbage coming from someone I respected.”

"Bryan Adams' racist xenophobic tirade has been up for 10 hours now. Damage has been done,” added another.

The massive backlash led to the singer issuing an apology the next day in a new Instagram post.

"Apologies to any and all that took offence to my posting yesterday,” he wrote. "No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism.”

"I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world,” he added.

