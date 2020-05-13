Tom Cruise almost bagged Marvel's iconic Iron Man role before Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr. catapulted to fame in his career with the iconic portrayal of Iron Man aka Tony Stark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



And while it remains unimaginable for fans to picture anyone else playing the role of the much-loved superhero, the part almost went to another Hollywood megastar: Tom Cruise.

For an extensive period back in the mid-2000s, the Mission Impossible actor had been attached to the role of the ‘playboy billionaire genius philanthropist’ as he was getting considered for the superhero part.

However, the long development process and hurdles with the script came in the way of Cruise cruising his way into the MCU as his schedule filled up making him unavailable when production finally began.

Later, speaking about the part that slipped away, Cruise told ComicBook.com: “I love Robert Downey Jr. I can't imagine anyone else in that role and I think it's perfect for him.”