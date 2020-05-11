Two traffic officials among five injured in Peshawar blast

PESHAWAR: Five people, including two traffic officials, were injured after a blast struck the city's Rampura Gate business centre on Monday.

According to police, the five injured were not critically wounded. Explosive material was tied to a pole which caused the explosion.

Police officials confirmed that among the five injured were two traffic police officials as well.

The injured were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital for treatment. Law enforcement agencies arrived at the blast site and cordoned off the area.