Mehwish Hayat says everyday is Mother’s Day for her

Leading Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat penned down a heartfelt note for her mom saying that for her ‘every day is Mother’s Day.’



Sharing endearing photos with her mother, the Load Wedding actress wrote, “As clichéd as it sounds, for me everyday is Mother’s Day.”

“Thank you for being a strong independent woman who stood against all odds. Whatever I am today, it’s because of you,” she said.

Mehwish Hayat went on to say, “I am nothing but your true reflection. Love you till infinity!”

"Happy Mothers’ Day! Allah humsab ki maaon ko salaamat rakhay (Ameeeen) [May Allah bless all of our mothers].”

Mehwish Hayat is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic. She frequently updates her fans and treats them with adorable photos and videos on her social media.