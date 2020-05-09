Kim Kardashian shares throwback family photo amid rift reports with Kanye West

Kim Kardashian shared a throwback family photo amid reports that she and Kanye West are facing marital issues during the coronavirus lockdown.



The Daily Star reported that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are staying at opposite ends of the house amid the lockdown.

On Saturday, the beauty mogul turned to Instagram and shared a throwback family photo from their Japan tour last year.

In the photo, Kanye could be seen wearing full face mask.

She wrote, “Flashback to last years Japan trip when Kanye would wear full face masks.”

Earlier, Kim Kardashian on Friday said she has started missing her sisters.



Taking to Twitter, the reality TV star shared a picture with her two sisters with a caption that read: "I miss my sisters".