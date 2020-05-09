Adele’s trainer lashes out at trolls questioning her weight loss: 'Appreciate the hard work'

Adele recently stunned the internet after unveiling her dramatic weight loss, taking the world by storm with her physical transformation.



However, shortly after, trolls started bashing while accusing her of getting her weight reduced cosmetically.

While Adele has not responded to the detractors, her former trainer has slammed netizens’ fat-phobic accusations, stating that the singer worked very hard to lose weight and that she did it for herself.

“As Adele’s former London-based personal trainer, it’s disheartening to read negative commentary and fat-phobic accusations questioning the genuineness of her amazing weight loss,” her London-based personal trainer Pete Geracimo wrote on Instagram in a long post.

“When Adele and I started our journey together, it was never about getting super skinny. It was about getting her healthy. Especially post pregnancy and post surgery. When 25 dropped and the tour announced, we had to get ready for a 13 month gruelling schedule. In that time, she warmed to training and made better food choices. As a result, she lost considerable weight and people took notice,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself with the singer.

Geracimo continued, "Since she moved to LA, it’s been well documented that she underwent some tough personal changes. It’s only natural that with change comes a new sense of self and wanting to be your best possible version. She embraced better eating habits and committed to her fitness and “is sweating”! I could not be prouder or happier for her! This metamorphosis is not for album sales, publicity or to be a role model. She is doing it for herself and for Angelo.



"My hope is that people appreciate the hard work that Adele has done to improve herself for the benefit to her and her family only. She did not lose the weight to make others feel bad about themselves. This personal transformation has nothing to do with me or you. It’s about Adele and how she wants to live her life. She has not changed from the Adele we grew up with and have loved. There is just a little less of her to go around."