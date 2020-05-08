Taylor Swift wants fans to watch her 'City of Lover Concert' on TV

Taylor Swift last year performed songs from her latest album to fans from over 37 countries in September 2019 at L’Olympia Theater in Paris.

While the singer is not likely to perform at live concerts any time soon due to the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor on Friday shared good news in the form of a teaser trailer for the "City of Lover Concert".

"We filmed my show in Paris in September and thought it'd be fun to share it with you," she wrote on Twitter.



The singer said that her fans can watch her performance on May 17 on ABC and the next day on Disney Plus.

A statement about the special explained: "The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic."



