PSX loses 264 points to close at 33,728 points

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bearish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 33,728.18 points with a negative change of 264.57 points (0.78%) as compared to 33,992.75 points on the last working day.



A total of 208,973,580 shares worth Rs7.198 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade 261,325,321 shares worth Rs9.225 billion during the previous day.

As many as 350 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 158 recorded gain and 163 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

