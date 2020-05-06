Meghan and Harry to video call Kate and William for the first time after exit

Archie, seventh in line to the throne, will be bringing together Kate, William, Harry and Meghan

With Archie’s first birthday approaching, it looks like the little toddler has managed to do the impossible by reuniting the fab four.

If reports are to be believed, Kate Middleton and Prince William are getting ready to jump on a Zoom call with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the first time after the latter pair exited the British royal family.

Archie, seventh in line to the throne, will be bringing together the two brothers who had reportedly drifted away, as per Katie Nicholl.

“The Queen will wish him happy birthday this week via Zoom as will the Cambridge children. They haven’t seen their little cousin in months so they’ve been looking forward to seeing how much he’s grown,” she told OK! Magazine.

“The hope had been that Archie’s first birthday would somehow be marked with some members of the Royal Family, cousins, grandparents and some godparents in the UK when they were over.”

Penny Junor, royal biographer said: “Now they are cut off from family it is hard for everybody. On the day they will no doubt make many calls to family.”

Spilling details on the Sussex pair’s big birthday plans for Archie, another royal source was cited as saying: “It will be just the three of them. Meghan understandably refuses to take any risks with guests or travel.”