Chris Hemsworth reveals he's struggling to 'find balance as a working dad'

Chris Hemsworth came forth opening up about striking a balance between his career and personal life as a father of three kids.



Speaking to GQ Australia, the Thor star revealed, “I’ve spent probably 15 years in what felt like a marathon, a constant workload. So much of my energy has been geared towards that, and then having kids at the same time, I’ve been constantly trying to find the balance.”

The actor added, “I’ve really yearned for more stillness and felt a definite need to slow down. Not having a schedule in front of me [during the coronavirus pandemic] has made me reposition my values and what’s important, and I think most people are having those kinds of thoughts right now.”

Hemsworth stated how it has become ‘harder and harder’ to stay from his daughter India, and twin sons Sasha and Tristan.

“For a little while, you don’t think the kids notice and then you realize they do. I absolutely want to continue to make films that I’m proud of, but that can also wait. Now what’s more important is my kids are at an age I don’t want to miss. And I’d hate to look back in 20 years and go, ‘Right, let’s get to work as a parent’ and I’ve missed it all,” he said.

The Rush star announced in June 2019 that he is acting a brief acting hiatus to spend more time with his kids.

“This year, I probably won’t shoot anything,” Hemsworth told Australia’s Daily Telegraph at the time. “I just want to be at home now with my kids. They are at a very important age. They are still young and they are aware when I leave more than before.”