Mehwish Hayat shares Allama Iqbal’s poem with a dazzling photo

Mehwish Hayat shares Allama Iqbal’s poem with dazzling photo

Pakistan’s top film actress Mehwish Hayat looked nothing short of a vision in her latest photo that she shared on social media.



The Load Wedding actress turned to her social media and shared a dazzling photo with a thoughtful poem.



In the picture, the actress could be seen smelling the fragrance of flowers in her hands with closed eyes.

The endearing post has won the hearts of Mehwish's fans, who were left awestruck.



Mehwish, who is in self-isolation amid the coronavirus pandemic, has been treating her fans with adorable photos and videos on social media.

She is also using her social media platform to create awareness amongst people about the novel coronavirus.