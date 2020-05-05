Zeba Bakhtiar on her first meeting with Rishi Kapoor: ‘I felt like the Kapoor family is my family’

Pakistan’s veteran actor Zeba Bakhtiar has stepped forth recalling the friendship she shared with her late Henna costar Rishi Kapoor.

During an interview with Spotboye, Zeba spoke at length about her being in touch with Rishi’s brother Randhir and receiving a message of reassurance, two days before his death that the actor is getting better.

She further revealed how she and Rishi stayed connected and in touch throughout these years, catching up on special occasions like birthdays, Diwali and film releases.

“Before these mobile phones came into our lives, I used to call him on his land-line phone to wish him on his birthday and Diwali. And once the trend of WhatsApp started, we communicated on that to wish each other. Also, he used to message me whenever a film of Ranbir Kapoor released and I used to make it a point to go and watch it,” she said.

Speaking about her first meeting with the late star, Zeba said: “The first day I worked with Rishi Kapoor was for a screen shoot and a photo shoot for Henna. I was totally new and unfamiliar with everything, so I was very, very nervous. But he made it quite comfortable for me and encouraged me a lot, so much so that in just 48 hours, I felt like the Kapoor family, is my family.”

Zeba Bakhtiar and Rishi Kapoor had shared screens together in the 1991-released film Henna which had been the Pakistani actor’s debut in Bollywood. The film was helmed by Rishi’s father and famed director Raj Kapoor.