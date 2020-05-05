close
Tue May 05, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
May 5, 2020

Julia Roberts, Amanda, other celebs dress up in honor of the 2020 Met Gala

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 05, 2020

The 2020 Met Gala would have taken place  yesterday (first Monday in May) at the Metropolitan Museum of Art with the biggest celebrities donning gorgeous outfits and heading up the red covered stairs.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Met Ball was postponed indefinitely. 

To honor the annual event, which was cancelled as the country continues to grapple with the ongoing health crisis, some stars are still getting glam and dressing up. Julia Roberts shared a glamorous throwback photo.

Posing near a window facing a New York City street, the 52-year-old modeled a beautiful strapless gown saying, 'Here’s me...not going to the Met Ball tonight.'

"What I would've tried to wear to the Met Gala this year," Amanda Seyfried shared on Instagram. 'The Mamma Mia!' star reveals her royal blue ball gown that features a breathtaking floral pattern that appears to be on a quilted material.


