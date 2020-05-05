close
Mon May 04, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
May 5, 2020

Katie Price looks delighted as she ventures out with her children

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, May 05, 2020

Katie Price  have enjoyed her daily exercise with all her children as she ventured out  for the first time since the lockdown was put into place.

Katie's kids - Harvey (18), Junior (14), Princess (12), Bunny (6) and Jett (5) - looked equally delighted to be in each other's company as they held hands as they walked  together.

The former glamour model has been living alone with Harvey and her Dreamboys stripper pal Al Warrell for the last few weeks while her four youngest children stayed with their fathers Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.

The 41-year-old   broke into tears as she had met  her kids after six weeks: "I welled up, it’s been a tough six weeks not being able to hug them." After five minutes together it was back to the usual fun and craziness, she told.

She had gone without seeing her kids for longer than usual after Junior came down with symptoms of the coronavirus last month and it was decided it was better for the teen to stay with his dad.

The mum-of-five said she hoped to have all of her children with her by the weekend.

"My children are my perfect pieces of heaven - they have kept me strong through thick and thin," she explained.


Latest News

More From Entertainment