Katie Price looks delighted as she ventures out with her children

Katie Price have enjoyed her daily exercise with all her children as she ventured out for the first time since the lockdown was put into place.



Katie's kids - Harvey (18), Junior (14), Princess (12), Bunny (6) and Jett (5) - looked equally delighted to be in each other's company as they held hands as they walked together.



The former glamour model has been living alone with Harvey and her Dreamboys stripper pal Al Warrell for the last few weeks while her four youngest children stayed with their fathers Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler.



The 41-year-old broke into tears as she had met her kids after six weeks: "I welled up, it’s been a tough six weeks not being able to hug them." After five minutes together it was back to the usual fun and craziness, she told.

She had gone without seeing her kids for longer than usual after Junior came down with symptoms of the coronavirus last month and it was decided it was better for the teen to stay with his dad.

The mum-of-five said she hoped to have all of her children with her by the weekend.



"My children are my perfect pieces of heaven - they have kept me strong through thick and thin," she explained.



