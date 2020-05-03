Aima Baig showers love, praises on Maya Ali

Famed Pakistani singer Aima Baig has showered love and praises on actress Maya Ali.



The Parey Hut Love actress turned to Instagram and shared an adorable photo. The photo has won the hearts of her fans.

Aima Baig also praised Maya and dropped a lovable comment on the endearing post. She wrote, “Beautiful” with heart emoji.



Maya Ali, who had announced to take a short break from social media, recently came back.

Sharing her dazzling picture, Maya wrote, “Lo Jee aa gaie me...(There you go, I am back now).”

She further says “I hope all of you are spending your Ramadan safe and at home with your loved ones. May ALLAH keep you all safe from the corona virus and give us strength to get through this. This time shall pass too, Insha ALLAH. Meanwhile don’t forget those people who need you the most at this time.”



