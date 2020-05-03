close
Sun May 03, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, May 03, 2020
John Cena remembers Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor in heartfelt posts

John Cena came forth paying tribute to and remembering late Bollywood icons Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor who passed away earlier this week.

Taking to Instagram, Cena posted a striking image of Khan from his famous movie Life of Pi.

He also uploaded a stock image of Kapoor.


Fans were quick to flood the former WWE star’s comments section with heart-broken emoticons, as well as writing, “Legends never truly die.”

Khan succumbed to colon infection and passed away on Wednesday, April 29, whereas Kapoor lost his battle to cancer a day later. 

