Katherine Schwarzenegger’s mom gushes about daughter’s first baby with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is expecting her first baby with Chris Pratt and the couple is pretty excited about this new chapter in their lives.

In a recent chat with Schwarzenegger’s mother Maria Shriver, Pratt said, “I’m so lucky to have married into such a gorgeous family.”

In response, Shriver gushed, “You’re gonna have another beautiful family member.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger tied the knot in June 2019, and later on revealed how they are already planning to have lots of kids.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, while talking to Entertainment Tonight in January, that he saw “lots of kids” in his and Schwarzenegger’s future.

“Maybe less time spent working, more time spent enjoying life,” the Jurassic World star told the outlet.

“I always want to be that guy that works to live, not lives to work. I think [I want to spend] just a lot of time at the farm and a lot of time catching a lot of fish and seeing lots of sunsets," he added.