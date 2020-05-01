close
Thu Apr 30, 2020
May 1, 2020

'The Matrix 4': 'John Wick' director shares first impression of highly anticipated sequel

Fri, May 01, 2020

Cinema goers  have seen plenty of remakes and long-awaited sequels arrive in theaters over the past few years. One highly anticipated sequel of Lana Wachowski's 'The Matrix 4' is yet to   hit screens.

The  sequel will reportedly unite the filmmaker with original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss. 

'John Wick' director Chad Stahelski got his start working on 'The Matrix' franchise's action, and is returning to help support Wachowski for the upcoming adventure. 

He recently gave his first impression of The Matrix 4, and it should excite fans of the sci-fi franchise.

Chad Stahelski has directed all three installments in the property, and fans are eager to see how he'll help 'The Matrix 4' become a reality. 

Stahelski was reported to have said: "It’s definitely, from what I know of it, it’s incredibly fun. I think if you’re a fan of the original trilogy you’re gonna love this. Coming back with a vengeance."

