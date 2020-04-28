Kylie Jenner sets internet ablaze as she twerks to Tiger King-inspired TikTok

Kylie Jenner and her pal Stassie Karanikolaou showed their support and love for the Netflix adventure 'Tiger King', by taking part in the viral challenge on TikTok.

Kylie Jenner twerked next to BFF Stassie in tiny bikinis to the inspiring TikTok that took aim at Carole Baskin: 'Can't convince me it didn't happen'



Stassie, 22, filmed herself and Kylie doing the 'Savage Tiger King Edition' challenge on Monday, which they did while dancing in their bikinis.

The sonic mash-up features lines from the Netflix true-crime series 'Tiger King', which questions whether Carole Baskin murdered her missing husband Don Lewis, set against the beat of Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage."

As the stars giggle and dance, you can hear audio that says: "Carole Baskin killed her husband, whacked him. Can't convince me that it didn't happen. Fed him to tigers, they snackin'. What's happening? Carole Baskin."



Baskin denies she killed her second husband, who disappeared in 1997 and was declared dead in 2002.





