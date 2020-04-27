Match-fixing: PCB bans Umar Akmal for three years from all cricket

The News/Files

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Disciplinary Committee on Monday banned Umar Akmal for a term of three years after he failed to inform authorities about being approached by corrupt elements in timely manner.

Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel, Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan announced the decision and found that Akmal had violated the Article 2.4.4 of the code.



Earlier, Akmal had said during an interview that he was offered $200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also claimed that he was offered money to skip matches against India.



“I was once offered $200,000 for leaving two deliveries. I was also offered to skip matches against India,” he said in the interview.

The batsman also said that he was approached during ICC World Cup, including the 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand.

However, Akmal had failed to mention if he had reported this to the anti-corruption unit or not.

According to ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, players are bound to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event and failure of doing so carry a minimum punishment of five years.

Akmal was suspended from the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Feb 2, and charged with two separate violations of the PCB's code of conduct.