Kim Kardashian riles up the internet over cultural appropriation with 'tikka' photos

Kim Kardashian faced the wrath of social media users after she posted photos of herself donning a 'tikka'

Kim Kardashian is one of the most contentious personalities of pop culture and it appears the realty TV star has added another controversy to her list.

The fashion icon faced the wrath of social media users after she posted photos of herself donning a traditional piece of jewelry from the subcontinent, called a tikka.

After sharing the photos on Twitter, netizens wasted no time in slamming the star of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and calling her out for cultural appropriation.

Wearing a grey, skintight crop top with a maxi skirt, the fashionista added a bit of South Asian touch to her look with bangles and the tikka, and fans were not too pleased with the look.

One user said: “Now that you’ve stolen from south asian culture to fit your aesthetics, why don’t you donate to these countries if you appreciate their culture so much, Kim?”



Another added: “if anyone is defending this bc she’s half armenian- (her dad was a third gen wealthy armenian) armenians don’t wear bindhis/bindhanis. not all brown people are allowed to wear the same things. we’re not all the same. bindhis are sacred to hinduism/south asian cultures.”

This certainly doesn’t come as the first time the model has been under fire over cultural appropriation as last year too, she was slammed for wearing a tikka during a Sunday church service.

