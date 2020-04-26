Ayeza Khan shares unseen photos from sets of ‘Mehar Posh’

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has treated her fans with more behind the scene photos from her hit drama serial Mehar Posh.



Ayeza turned to Instagram and shared the dazzling loved-up pictures with Danish Taimoor.

Ayeza is essaying the role of Mehru and Danish is playing Shahjahan in Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.





The endearing pictures have garnered thousands of hearts within no time.



Earlier, the actress thanked the fans for watching the drama serial and appreciating them.

She wrote with heart emojis, “Thankyou for the appreciation”.



