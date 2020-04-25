Ayeza Khan sends love and prayers as she extends Ramadan greetings

Ayeza Khan extends Ramadan greetings with beautiful prayers

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has extended Ramadan greetings to her fans with sending out prayers for them.



The Mehar Posh actress took to Instagram and shared a picture of the Ramadan crescent, and extending greetings of the holy month to her over 5.4 million fans and followers.

She wrote, “Ramdan mubarak,” adding: “Allah tala hum sabko apne hifzo amaan me rkhei, humaray baro ka saya humpar humesha issi trha qaem rkhei Ameen (May Almighty Allah protect all of us and may the shadow of our elders always remain on us Ameen)."

She further wrote, “hume sehat dei, jo bemaar hai unko sehat dei, hum par reham karei (May Allah give us health and those who are sick be given health and shower blessings on us)."



“beshak Allah tala hum sabki duai sunraha ha (Indeed, Almighty Allah is listening to our prayers)."