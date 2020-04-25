The Beatles reunite virtually with ‘Yellow Submarine’ singalong watch party

During this coronavirus lockdown, The Beatles may be witnessing a revival

One of the most influential bands to ever walk the planet, The Beatles broke up nearly 50 years ago.

However, it looks like during this coronavirus lockdown, the legendary group may witness a revival, despite half of the members, John Lennon and George Harrison having passed away.

The band’s official Twitter page announced that a watch party will be getting hosted to ease panic-stricken fans in the midst of these catastrophic times, with the band’s 1968 film Yellow Submarine.

"Escape with us to a place where, for a little while, nothing is real. Join us for #YellowSubLive this Saturday 25th April, 9 am PDT (12 pm EDT/5 pm BST). Have some fun! Dress-up as your fave character from the film or in your Beatles finest. Set a reminder: https://thebeatles.lnk.to/YellowSubLive,” read the tweet.

"All aboard for the Yellow Submarine YouTube Sing-A-Long Watch Party! This Saturday, 25th April, at 9 am PDT (12 pm EDT/5 pm BST) #StayHome with us in a celebration of love and music. #YellowSubLive Find out more and set a reminder, here: https://thebeatles.lnk.to/YellowSubLive,” the band said in another tweet.



The film will feature, John Lennon, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison’s hit tracks Eleanor Rigby, When I’m Sixty Four, Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds and the most iconic, All You Need is Love.

