‘Spider-Man’ sequels delayed amid Sony release schedule shuffle

The Hollywood studios continue to revamp their release schedules due to ongoing health crisis. Sony Pictures has also pushed back its two untitled 'Spider-Man' sequels for several months.

The studio announced Friday that Marvel-Sony’s "Spider-Man Far From Home" sequel had been moved from July 16, 2021, to Nov. 5, 2021. While the sequel of another adventure “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” was delayed by six month from April 8, 2022, to Oct. 7, 2022.

Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man Far From Home” was one of 2019’s most successful films, grossing $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office.



