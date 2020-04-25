close
Fri Apr 24, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 25, 2020

‘Spider-Man’ sequels delayed amid Sony release schedule shuffle

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 25, 2020

The Hollywood studios continue to revamp their release schedules due to  ongoing health crisis. Sony Pictures has also pushed back its two untitled 'Spider-Man' sequels for several months.

The studio announced Friday that Marvel-Sony’s "Spider-Man Far From Home" sequel had been moved from July 16, 2021, to Nov. 5, 2021. While the sequel of another adventure “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”  was delayed by six month from April 8, 2022, to Oct. 7, 2022.

Tom Holland’s “Spider-Man Far From Home” was one of 2019’s most successful films, grossing $1.13 billion at the worldwide box office.


