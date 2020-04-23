Bulls rule PSX as market gains 41.40 points

PSX closes at 32,464.23 with the positive change of 41.40 points. — AFP/Files

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday witnessed a bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 32,464.23 points with a positive change of 41.40 points (0.13%) as compared to 32,422.83 points on the last working day.

A total of 239,873,143 shares worth Rs10.289 billion exchanged hands as compared to the trade of 339,154,639 shares worth Rs15.387 billion during the previous day.

As many as 336 companies transacted shares in the stock market, out of which 172 recorded gain and 136 sustained losses whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.